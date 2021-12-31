Advertisement

Lowville rink closed until further notice

Lowville's ice skating rink(WWNY)
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Between warm temperatures and heavy use during the week off from school, the surface at the Lowville ice rink is in bad shape.

The chiller hasn’t been able to keep up with conditions, so recreation officials are closing the rink until conditions are right for making ice.

The town and village recreation commission says it will notify people as soon as the ice sheet can be rebuilt for safe skating.

