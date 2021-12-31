Advertisement

Man accused of possessing stolen chainsaws & welder

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Hermon man is accused of possessing stolen equipment.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say that after they executed a search warrant at 2511 County Route 24, they charged 38-year-old Jeffrey Bush with five counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

They say he had four stolen chainsaws and a stolen MIG welder.

He was ticketed and released.

