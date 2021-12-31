Marijuana dispensary deadline is here, which municipalities opted in?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the last day for municipalities in New York to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries.

Statewide, cities tended to opt in more often than towns or villages.

In the North Country, experts say there was no clear geographic trend.

According to one Opt-Out Tracker, zero municipalities in Lewis County are allowing dispensaries or consumption sites.

Six municipalities, however, did not report an answer. Meaning they’ll be opted in by default after December 31st, 2021.

Those municipalities are the Town of Leyden, Village of Lyons Falls, Town of Lyonsdale. Town of Montague, Village of Port Leyden, and the Village of Turin.

In Jefferson County, the villages of Carthage, West Carthage, Evans Mills and Antwerp will allow dispensaries.

Seven municipalities did not record an answer, they will also be opted in by default. Those are the Town of Antwerp, Village of Ellisburg, Village of Glen Park, Town of Lorraine, Town of Philadelphia, Town of Rutland, and the Village of Sackets Harbor.

St. Lawrence County was the most receptive to weed sales.

A dozen municipalities will go along with state regulations.

The Town of Canton, Town of Fine, Town of Gouverneur, Town of Massena, Town of Morristown, City of Ogdensburg, Town of Parishville, Village of Rensselear Falls, Village of Potsdam, Town of Stockholm Town of Waddington and the Town of Oswegatchie all opted in.

23 have not recorded a decision and may be opted in.

“For municipalities that opted in, they can still tweak zoning laws and determine if they want to restrict dispensaries and consumption sites to industrial areas or certain parts of town, if they want to do additional zoning from schools, churches, that’s already in the state law but they can always add on to that,” said Heather Trela, the Rockefeller Institute of Government Director of Operations.

An opt out does not have to be permanent, some municipalities are were waiting for regulations to be put out by the state.

Experts say we probably won’t see dispensaries popping up until 2023.

