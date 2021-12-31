Richard Stanley Markey, 65, of Lisbon (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard Stanley Markey of Lisbon, NY passed away peacefully at home at the age of sixty five on December 23, 2021.

Rick, as he was affectionately known, was loved by many for his easy going nature, humor and positivity even in the face of adversity.

He was a loving father, brother, and son who baked the best cherry turnovers south of the Saint Lawrence River. He had a passion for agriculture and herd management of purebred Holsteins.

He was a farmer at heart and would jokingly say “I may not be worth much, but I can still drive a tractor.”

He was a man of steadfast belief and was resolute in them even if it meant challenging authority, which he did. Rick’s later years were spent taking care of his elderly parents while helping his brother on the family farm. Rick is survived by his two sons, sister, three brothers., as well as, his companion.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton handled arrangements. Condolences may be shared by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

