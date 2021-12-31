Roland L. LaFave, Sr. (WWNY)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life for Roland L. LaFave Sr., 76, of Ogdensburg will be held on January 29th from 1:00pm to 5:00pm the AmVets in Heuvelton on 107 S State Street; Heuvelton, NY. Roland Sr. passed away Monday (December27, 2021) at his home with his family by his side.

He is survived by his wife Sheran, a son Roland (lee) LaFave Jr., daughters Sherri (Daniel) Scott and Becky Gladle, all of Ogdensburg, grandchildren Jackie LaFave, Miranda Halladay, Jennie MacDonald, Emily (David) Turner, Carl Martel III, Travis Gladle, Ryan Gladle and Jordan Gladle, great grandchildren Keegan Halladay, Lucas MacDonald, Aubrey MacDonald, Cameron MacDonald, Adelin Rose MacDonald, Aliza MacDonald, Bailey Turner and James Gladle, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brothers Edgar and Eugene “Joe” LaFave, and his sisters Phyllis Wilson, Sylvia Tebo, and Mary Jane LaRock.

Mr. LaFave was born on February 01, 1945 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Eugene and Dorothy (Perkins) LaFave. He attended St. Peter’s School in Ogdensburg and starting working at a young age. He married Sheran Lucchetti on February 05, 1966 at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Sharbino officiating. He was a member of the Heuvelton AmVets and the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge.

Roland was the owner/operator of LaFave’s Trucking for 25 years, selling the business in 1993. He also was the owner/operator of LaFave’s Salvage, changing the name to Star Scrap Iron & Metal in 1995. He handed down the business to his son and retired.

Roland was a hard worker who had a great sense of humor and found joy in jokingly teasing his family members, driving around the North Country, managing his businesses, and spending time at the AmVets and Moose.

Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley in memory of Mr. LaFave at 6805 US-11; Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences, thoughts and memories can be made online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.