SPCA: Zilla, a cat with personality

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zilla just needs a window to sit in and a lap to enjoy.

Caitlyn Alberry from the Jefferson County SPCA says the 6-year-old owner surrender has been around pretty much everything at this point.

She’s not a huge fan of small kittens, but she gets along fine with other cats.

You can see available pets at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also give the shelter at call at 315-782-3260 or just stop by if it’s a cat you’re looking for.

