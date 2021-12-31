St. Lawrence County opens clinics for Pfizer vaccine

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Public Health officials in St. Lawrence County are offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for adults and children.

The clinics will be held Mondays and offer first, second, and booster doses for those 12 and older from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

First and second doses for ages 5-11 are offered from 2 to 4 p.m.

They’ll also have the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine available from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. this coming Monday (January 3) only.

The clinics are at St. Lawrence County Public Health at 80 State Highway 310 in Canton.

Follow the links below to schedule an appointment for the appropriate ages and doses. Some clinics may not have any appointments available.

- Pfizer first dose (12+): https://apps2.health.ny.gov/.../appl.../cdmspr/2/counties...

- Pfizer second dose (12+): https://apps2.health.ny.gov/.../appl.../cdmspr/2/counties...

- Pfizer booster (12+): https://apps2.health.ny.gov/.../appl.../cdmspr/2/counties...

- Pfizer first dose (5-11): https://apps2.health.ny.gov/.../appl.../cdmspr/2/counties...

- Pfizer second dose (5-11): https://apps2.health.ny.gov/.../appl.../cdmspr/2/counties...

- J&J single dose: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/.../appl.../cdmspr/2/counties...

