Advertisement

State indoor mask or vaccination mandate extended to Feb. 1

WWNY SUNY to use distance learning for rest of spring semester due to COVID-19
WWNY SUNY to use distance learning for rest of spring semester due to COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state is extending its mask or vaccinate mandate for another two weeks.

The requirement for indoor public venues to make sure their patrons are masked or vaccinated was originally set to expire on January 15.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a COVID-19 briefing Friday that the state is extending the mandate to at least February 1 because of the current trajectory of coronavirus infections, particularly the omicron variant.

Hochul said that requiring masks or vaccinations “is all geared toward keeping the economy open. The other alternative is to say ‘shut it all down,” like officials did early in the pandemic.

“The reason we don’t have to do this is because we now have the defenses in place -- the testing, the vaccines, the booster shots, the masks -- we’re in a different dynamic now.

The state is also requiring faculty at SUNY and CUNY schools to be vaccinated and students to be boosted before they return to campus. Students were already required to be fully vaccinated.

Students are also required to have a negative COVID-19 test when they return.

That takes effect on January 15.

The governor acknowledged that not all students have been fully vaccinated for six months, so they’re not yet eligible for a booster, but they should have one as soon as they are.

“This is how we’re going to ensure that theses campuses stay open,” Hochul said. “As I’ve said all along, we’re going to protect the health of New Yorkers, but also the health of the economy.”

The governor said is can be devastating to local economies when a campus shuts down.

In a statement, United University Professions President Fred Kowal applauded the move to require faculty vaccinations. The UUP represents professors on SUNY campuses.

Kowal said 90 percent of its members are already vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Tractor trailer, cars collide; 2 injuries reported
Jefferson County Sheriff
Man allegedly wrecks car, reports it missing
Local doctors are using an open letter to make a plea: get vaccinated against COVID
Area doctors sign open letter urging COVID vaccinations
KN95 face masks
Jefferson County announces distribution plan for KN95 masks
With the help of the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, Tuomas Katainen blew up his 2013...
Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

Latest News

Kinney Drugs
Kinney Drugs schedules more vaccine & booster clinics in Watertown
St. Lawrence County vaccine clinic
St. Lawrence County opens clinics for Pfizer vaccine
Coronavirus quarantine
SLC Public Health awaits guidance on CDC’s quarantine change
Fitness with Jamie: kickboxing moves
Fitness with Jamie: kickboxing moves