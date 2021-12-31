Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match program raises over $1M

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match program raised just over $1 million from customers this holiday season.

Elaine Mathews appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the fundraiser’s success. Watch her interview above.

The match program ran from Thanksgiving through Christmas Day.

Stewart’s customers dropped money into buckets at Stewart’s shop and the company matched the donations dollar for dollar.

That means the total amount going to charities is more than $2.1 million.

Charities can apply to receive a share of the donations at stewartsshops.com. The deadline to apply is January 31.

Now in its 35th season, the program has raised more than $35 million for local children’s charities.

