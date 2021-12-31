Warm start to the new year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Be careful if you’re out driving this morning. There’s dense fog here and there.

Some of that fog could linger into the afternoon.

It’s another mild day. Rain showers could move through late morning into early afternoon. Higher elevations could see a little snow or mixed precipitation.

It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 40.

It stays mild tonight, so there should be no trouble if you’re heading out for New Year’s Eve festivities. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s.

New Year’s Day will be even warmer that today. We’ll see rain off and on and highs will be in the mid-40s.

Temperatures dip into the mid-20s overnight into Sunday. We’ll see snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Temperatures bounce around next week.

It will be mostly sunny and in the mid-20s on Monday.

There’s a chance of snow Tuesday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

We could see mixed precipitation on Wednesday. Highs will be around 40.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 30s.

