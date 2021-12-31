Workshop destroyed by early morning fire
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a workshop near Lowville Friday morning.
Lewis County dispatchers say a neighbor noticed the fire around 6:15 a.m. and called 911.
Sam Kriwox’s workshop at 4009 Rector Road was fully involved when firefighters from Martinsburg arrived.
Shop and contests were a total loss. Some siding was damaged on the nearby home.
No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
Firefighters from Lowville also responded.
