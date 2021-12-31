Workshop destroyed by early morning fire

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a workshop near Lowville Friday morning.

Lewis County dispatchers say a neighbor noticed the fire around 6:15 a.m. and called 911.

Sam Kriwox’s workshop at 4009 Rector Road was fully involved when firefighters from Martinsburg arrived.

Shop and contests were a total loss. Some siding was damaged on the nearby home.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters from Lowville also responded.

