Workshop destroyed by early morning fire

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN / Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a workshop near Lowville Friday morning.

Lewis County dispatchers say a neighbor noticed the fire around 6:15 a.m. and called 911.

Sam Kriwox’s workshop at 4009 Rector Road was fully involved when firefighters from Martinsburg arrived.

Shop and contests were a total loss. Some siding was damaged on the nearby home.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters from Lowville also responded.

