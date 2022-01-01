Friday Sports: St. Lawrence battles on the ice and hardwood

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence Men’s Hockey Team was back in action at Appleton Area New Year’s Eve as they played host to the University of Nebraska Omaha in game 1 of a 2 game weekend series.

The Saints looking to bounce back from a tough 3-2 loss to UMass Lowell at Appleton Arena on Wednesday night.

The game was scoreless in the 2nd period when Nebraska Omaha got on the board. Nolan Sullivan connects for a short handed goal: 1-0 Nebraska Omaha.

Early in the 3rd period, Nebraska Omaha expands on its lead when Chayse Primeau dents the back of the net on the power play: 2-0 Mustangs.

But the Saints answer as Max Dorrington finds the mark on the power play, cutting the Mustangs lead to 2-1.

Almost 5 minutes later, Oak MacLeod splits the pipes, tying the game at 2 apiece.

After having a goal waved off due to a hand pass, the Saints take the lead on Dorrington’s 2nd goal of the game.

The Saints upset 13th ranked Nebraska Omaha 3-2.

A New Year’s Eve women’s college basketball battle also took place at St. Lawrence, as the Lady Saints looked to remain undefeated as they hosted cross town foe SUNY Canton.

In the 1st quarter, Erin Kumler spots up from the corner and hits the 3 to put the Lady Saints up by 3.

SUNY Canton answers as Joie Culkin cuts back door for the layin, the Roos down 4.

Back the other way, Olivia Middleton drives the lane for 2 and she’s fouled, Lady Saints up 7.

At the other end, it’s Briana Brousseau with the strong move in the post, SUNY Canton down 10.

The Lady Saints were too much. It’s Kumler to the tin for 2 and 1 as St. Lawrence beats SUNY Canton 64-44.

The J.C.C. Women’s basketball team returns to action on January 6th with a contest at Fulton Montgomery Community College.

If the 2nd half of the season is anything like the first half, big things should lie ahead for the Lady Cannoneers.

Coach Tim Lamay’s team finished up the first half of the 2021-22 season with a 5-3 overall record, posting a 4-1 record at home.

The Lady Cannoneers are ranked 3rd in the latest Region 3 NJCAA rankings after playing a tough non-conference schedule.

”You know, we really kind of learned a lot about our team and the identity of our program. With a lot of new kids and a lot of new freshman coming in, it took a little bit of development and experience for us to get there, but we learned a lot about ourselves in the process. Got to play some really high level competition in the non- conference that we scheduled on purpose. Hopefully that development helps us for our January schedule,” said Lamay.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.