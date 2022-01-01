Advertisement

Lowville man faces drug charges following Friday traffic stop

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Lowville man faces several charges following a traffic stop Friday.

Officials say Timothy Gaba Jr. was stopped on Number Four Road in the Town of Lowville for vehicle and traffic violations.

Deputies say they found a small amount of meth inside his car.

Gabba was issued appearance tickets for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Driving an Unregistered Vehicle, operating without insurance, and a broken windshield.

Gabba is expected to return to the Town of Lowville Court at a later date.

