GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Mark Allen Gazin, 81, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, December 31 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 4th at 3:00 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, Gouverneur and arrangements are with Green Funeral Home.

