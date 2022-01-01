North Country welcomes a New Year’s baby!

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The New Year has brought new life.

A New Year’s baby has been born in the North Country!

Bentlee Oakland Cooper was born at 9:55 Saturday morning at Canton Potsdam Hospital. Bentlee is a healthy boy at 8 pounds 7 ounces and is 20 inches long. His parents Leann Barbarito and Darren Cooper say it didn’t matter which night he was born, they’re just happy he’s healthy!

There’s an old saying that these babies are lucky.

Congratulations to the Cooper family.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.