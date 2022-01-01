Advertisement

North Country welcomes a New Year’s baby!

The New Year has brought new life.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The New Year has brought new life.

A New Year’s baby has been born in the North Country!

Bentlee Oakland Cooper was born at 9:55 Saturday morning at Canton Potsdam Hospital. Bentlee is a healthy boy at 8 pounds 7 ounces and is 20 inches long. His parents Leann Barbarito and Darren Cooper say it didn’t matter which night he was born, they’re just happy he’s healthy!

There’s an old saying that these babies are lucky.

Congratulations to the Cooper family.

