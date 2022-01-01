Advertisement

People in Sackets Harbor enjoy first day of the year hike

Hikers in Sackets Harbor were taking tours of the historic Battlefield State Historic Site.
Hikers in Sackets Harbor were taking tours of the historic Battlefield State Historic Site.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Did you make a New Year’s resolution this year?

The most common ones are typically to get healthier.

Some folks got right on that goal Saturday!

Hikers in Sackets Harbor were taking tours of the historic Battlefield State Historic Site.

It’s a trend many parks are offering on this first day of the new year.

Whether it be to get healthier, enjoy nature more, or any other reason. They say it was a nice way to kick off 2022.

