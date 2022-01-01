Pets may contribute to wellness as you work towards New Year’s goals

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - A resolution to get healthier is easy to make, but not always easy to keep.

The good news is pets may be able to help.

Animal experts say pets can motivate you to get out for walks and fresh air and even socialization.

Plus, animals can help lower stress, meaning a healthier and happier owner.

And if you don’t currently have a pet to help you along, you can consider adopting.

At the Lewis County Humane Society, a cat named Socks is getting a jump start on her New Year’s resolution to lose a few pounds by doing crunches.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.