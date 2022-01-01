Advertisement

Pets may contribute to wellness as you work towards New Year’s goals

A resolution to get healthier is easy to make, but not always easy to keep. The good news is...
A resolution to get healthier is easy to make, but not always easy to keep. The good news is pets may be able to help.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - A resolution to get healthier is easy to make, but not always easy to keep.

The good news is pets may be able to help.

Animal experts say pets can motivate you to get out for walks and fresh air and even socialization.

Plus, animals can help lower stress, meaning a healthier and happier owner.

And if you don’t currently have a pet to help you along, you can consider adopting.

At the Lewis County Humane Society, a cat named Socks is getting a jump start on her New Year’s resolution to lose a few pounds by doing crunches.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a trip to the North Country this week, Governor Hochul says more ambulances will be sent...
FEMA sending ambulances to the North Country
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man accused of possessing stolen chainsaws & welder
It’s the last day for municipalities in New York to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries.
Marijuana dispensary deadline is here, which municipalities opted in?
Lowville man faces drug charges following Friday traffic stop
Join the party on January 17
Join the 100th Birthday Party for Betty White

Latest News

In front of family, friends and Watertown city leaders, incumbent councilmember Lisa Ruggiero...
New year, new Watertown City Council as new members swear in
Hikers in Sackets Harbor were taking tours of the historic Battlefield State Historic Site.
People in Sackets Harbor enjoy first day of the year hike
It was Christmas Eve when the Star Lake Fire Department got a loony call.
Loon rescued by firefighters in Star Lake
Friday Sports: St. Lawrence battles on the ice and hardwood