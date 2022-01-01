Advertisement

Police: Mall of America shooting leaves 2 people injured

Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A shooting inside the Mall of America left two people injured and forced the mall into temporary lockdown.

Bloomington Police Department officials say the shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Media reports showed New Year’s Eve shoppers screaming and running from the mall.

Police said the lockdown was lifted by Friday evening and officers were no longer searching for a suspect inside.

The mall remained closed.

