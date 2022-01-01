Rain on Saturday turns to snow by Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Temperatures tonight will be on the rise as thicker cloud cover works in.

Saturday we will have rain showers off and on through out the day with highs in the lower to mid 40s. Some locations could get into the upper 40s by noon Saturday. Temperatures will start to drop into Saturday afternoon and evening.

By Sunday morning rain showers will have transitions to freezing rain, sleet, and eventually all snow. As of right now (Friday night) it looks like most locations will get 3 to 6 inches of snow on Sunday. To be honest that forecast will likely change by Saturday morning.

Sunday night lows will drop to the single digits and below 0. However, the wind chill will be the bigger story as by Monday morning wind chills will range from 5 to 20 below.

Monday will be a cold day with highs staying in the teens. Monday afternoon and into the evening we will start to see some lake effect. As of right now it’s to soon to say where and how much lake effect we will get, but the targeted area looks to be the Tug Hill.

We will briefly warm into to the mid 30s by Wednesday before another shot of cold air moves in on Thursday.

