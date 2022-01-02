Saturday Sports: Omaha blanks St. Lawrence Saturday night

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence hosted Nebraska Omaha in game 2 of their weekend series at Appleton Arena Saturday.

Omaha takes the lead when Brannon McManus dents the back of the net: 1-0.

Still in the 1st, it’s Jack Randl with the power play tally: 2-0 Omaha after 1.

2:10 into the 2nd period, McManus scores his 2nd of the game: 3-0.

Omaha shuts out St. Lawrence 5-0.

The Clarkson Men’s Hockey Team, meanwhile, will have to wait a little longer to play their first game in 2022.

Late Friday, the university announced in a press release that the Golden Knights game on Monday night in Buffalo against Canisius had been postponed due to the protection of the health and safety of the team and the community.

No makeup date for the contest was announced, and no word if the Golden Knights game Friday night at Merrimack will be impacted as well.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.