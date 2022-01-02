Snow Sunday and bitter cold by Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain will change to snow late tonight and continue on Sunday.

Snow will come to an end by Sunday evening with snow totals ranging from 4 to 8 inches for most locations.

Overnight Sunday into Monday skies will clear out and with a fresh snow pack lows will likely drop below zero. By Monday morning wind chills will be as cold as 15 to 20 below for some.

Highs Monday will stay in the teens.

We will see a short warm up on Wednesday before another low pressure system moves through. This will drop our temperatures once again and bring more snow to the north country.

Thursday and Friday we will have the possibility for lake effect snow, however it is to soon to talk details.

