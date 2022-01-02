Advertisement

Walter T. Carvell, Jr., 84, of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Walter T. Carvell, Jr., 84, a longtime resident of Sweet Flag Estates and proud member of the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe, passed away on Wednesday morning, December 29, 2021 at the North Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Walter was born on May 19, 1937 in Watertown, the son of the late Walter T. and Adeline (Jarvis) Carvell.  He attended schools in Harrisville, where he graduated before entering the United States Air Force in 1954.  He proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1958.

Walter was a self-employed Harness Horse trainer and racer in Ohio most of his life.  He was a proud member of the Andrew W. Cook American Legion Post #1479 and enjoyed fishing.

He was predeceased by his wife, Helen (Gamble) Carvell in 2007.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at his request there will be no services.  His cremated remains will be interred with his fellow comrades in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Hogansburg.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

