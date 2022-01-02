A Year in Review: 2021 in North Country Sports

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As we enter a new year, we take a look back at the year in sports in 2021 locally. It was a year that brought both triumph and tragedy.

High school sports returned with condensed seasons beginning in March with the winter sports season, April saw fall sports take place and May and June had spring sports back on track with sectional championships taking place.

Things got back to normal in the fall, with sectional and state titles on the line for high school teams.

Speaking of state titles, the South Lewis Girls’ Cross Country Team captured the State Class D Title in the fall, with Brynn Bernard winning the Individual Title in Class D.

On the boys’ side in Class D, Beaver River’s Colton Kempney capped off a stellar career with an individual title of his own.

Staying with the theme of championships, the Watertown Red and Black returned to the gridiron in 2021 and proceeded to win the Empire Football League Championship, beating Glens Falls 37-8 at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds.

On the ice, the Watertown Wolves attempted to play a Federal Hockey League season in February, but sat out the abbreviated year due to COVID concerns, returning for a full season which began in October.

In college hockey, both St. Lawrence and Clarkson were 2 of 4 teams that played in an abbreviated ECAC Hockey season, with the Saints claiming the tournament title, beating Quinnipiac 3-2 in overtime to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Saints would have to pull out of the NCAA’s before playing due to COVID issues.

On the diamond, the Watertown Rapids returned to the diamond for the 2021 Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League season after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID.

On the links, Brandon Mothersell would win the 2021 Watertown Men’s Gity Golf Championship at the Watertown Golf Club, beating Matthew Barton 5 and 4 for his 1st city title.

Tragedy also hit the local sports scene in 2021. In September, 14-year-old Carthage JV Football player Tyler Christman suffered a serious head injury in a game at West Genesee and died a few days later.

Also in September, the General Brown community and high school football lost a legend when former Lions Coach Steve Fisher passed away at the age of 75 after a battle with cancer.

Fisher coached for 47 years, 45 of those in Dexter, and posted 268 career wins and 5 Section 3 titles.

2021: A year of both triumph and tragedy.

