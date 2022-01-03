Charles D. Brownell Jr., 60, of Watertown

Charles D. Brownell Jr., 60, of 149 Willow St., Watertown, passed away January 1, 2022, following a long battle with cancer at his home with his family by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles D. Brownell Jr., 60, of 149 Willow St., Watertown, passed away January 1, 2022, following a long battle with cancer at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on March 11, 1961, in Watertown, NY, the son of Charles D. and Shirley (Wilson) Brownell Sr., and he attended Watertown High School.

He married Kim Flake, his high school sweetheart and best friend, on November 12, 2017, in Las Vegas, after being together for 40 years. Kim worked as a medical receptionist at Samaritan Medical Center for 20 years, she passed away October 8, 2020.

Charles was a self employed carpenter and he worked for various construction companies over the years. He also owned and operated the Outback Trading Post on Factory St. in Watertown. He enjoyed buying storage lockers, going to estate sales, and collecting antiques and treasures for his store.

He and his wife enjoyed summers on the lake, sunset drives, gambling at the casinos, and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Charles is survived by his children, Joshua Brownell, Jeremy and Shannon Brownell, and Jessy and Joseph Roberts, all of Watertown; his parents, Charles D. and Shirley Brownell Sr., Watertown; his beloved grandchildren, Jaiden, Riley, Jaya, Carson, Landin, Ledger, Noah, Leon, Loniah, Gabby and Kora, and another grandson on the way, Lincoln; two brothers and sister in law, Glenn (Amy) Brownell, Black River, Eddie Brownell, LaFargeville, NY; three sisters and two brothers in law, Candy Grandjean, Sandy (Mark) Amo, and Barbara (Leonard) Faibish, all of Watertown; his mother-in-law, Tina Juliani, Watertown; two sisters -in-law and their husbands, Darci ( Rob) Bauder, Watertown; Julie (Bill) Adderley, Watertown; his best friend, Donny Pitcher; Jamie Weatherhead who was like a daughter to him; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, loving friends, and extended family.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, January 7th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.

