Advertisement

Charles D. Brownell Jr., 60, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Charles D. Brownell Jr., 60, of 149 Willow St., Watertown, passed away January 1, 2022,...
Charles D. Brownell Jr., 60, of 149 Willow St., Watertown, passed away January 1, 2022, following a long battle with cancer at his home with his family by his side.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Charles D. Brownell Jr., 60, of 149 Willow St., Watertown, passed away January 1, 2022, following a long battle with cancer at his home with his family by his side.

He was born on March 11, 1961, in Watertown, NY, the son of Charles D. and Shirley (Wilson) Brownell Sr., and he attended Watertown High School.

He married Kim Flake, his high school sweetheart and best friend, on November 12, 2017, in Las Vegas, after being together for 40 years. Kim worked as a medical receptionist at Samaritan Medical Center for 20 years, she passed away October 8, 2020.

Charles was a self employed carpenter and he worked for various construction companies over the years. He also owned and operated the Outback Trading Post on Factory St. in Watertown.  He enjoyed buying storage lockers, going to estate sales, and collecting antiques and treasures for his store.

He and his wife enjoyed summers on the lake, sunset drives, gambling at the casinos, and he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Charles is survived by his children, Joshua Brownell, Jeremy and Shannon Brownell, and Jessy and Joseph Roberts, all of Watertown; his parents, Charles D. and Shirley Brownell Sr., Watertown; his beloved grandchildren, Jaiden, Riley, Jaya, Carson, Landin, Ledger, Noah, Leon, Loniah, Gabby and Kora, and another grandson on the way, Lincoln; two brothers and sister in law, Glenn (Amy) Brownell, Black River, Eddie Brownell, LaFargeville, NY; three sisters and two brothers in law, Candy Grandjean, Sandy (Mark) Amo, and Barbara (Leonard) Faibish, all of Watertown; his mother-in-law, Tina Juliani, Watertown; two sisters -in-law and their husbands, Darci ( Rob) Bauder, Watertown; Julie (Bill) Adderley, Watertown; his best friend, Donny Pitcher; Jamie Weatherhead who was like a daughter to him; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, loving friends, and extended family.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, January 7th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  The funeral service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.  Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Watertown city council live
Watch Watertown city council live
COVID-19
Tri-county area reports 1 new COVID death and hundreds of cases
Redistricting maps
Redistricting maps revealed, could cause headaches for north country lawmakers
Muriel A. “Ma” Nuffer, 93, of Old State Road, Castorland, also known as “Forest City”, passed...
Muriel A. “Ma” Nuffer, 93, of Castorland

Obituaries

COVID-19 Booster Shots
College students react to COVID booster shot mandate
Robert A. Rowsam, 76, of Hadcock Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 2, 2022 at the...
Robert A. Rowsam, 76, of Watertown
COVID-19 test kit
Some students receive take-home COVID test kits
James Arthur “Jim” “Zeke” DeCarr, age 88, of Clarkson Ave., passed away December 1, 2021 at...
James Arthur “Jim” “Zeke” DeCarr, 88, of Massena
KN95 masks
Counties handling KN95 mask distribution differently
Candles
Jordan E. Jerome, 30, of Adams