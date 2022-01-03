Cold on Monday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clouds will clear out for most of the night which will allow temperatures to drop to 0 or below for many locations.

Monday we will start the day with wind chills 10 to 15 below. Most of the day Monday we will feel like the single digits or colder as highs will only top out between 5 and 15 above.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday morning we will see a few snow showers coming off Lake Ontario. This shouldn’t amount to much and should be mainly in Jefferson County.

Tuesday highs will make it into the 20s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs getting into the upper 30s before rain and snow move in late. Overnight Wednesday into Thursday colder air will move in and that will give us the chance for lake effect snow. It is to early for details on this lake effect system for now.

Thursday night into Friday a larger low pressure system looks to bring snow showers through out the north country.

