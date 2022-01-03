Advertisement

George A. Doane, 67, of Bridgeport

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
George A. Doane, 67, of Bridgeport, NY, passed away January 1, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse.
George A. Doane, 67, of Bridgeport, NY, passed away January 1, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.(Source: Funeral Home)

BRIDGEPORT, New York (WWNY) - George A. Doane, 67, of Bridgeport, NY, passed away January 1, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born on January 8, 1954 in Watertown, NY, son of Douglas W. and Myrna (Haller) Doane, and he graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School in 1972.

While in high school and following school George worked on the Peer Farm as well as the McIntosh Farm in East Hounsfield for several years.  He then worked for NY Air Brake as a machinist before moving to Bridgeport, NY in 1986.  He began a 31 year career as a machine repairman at Daimler Chrysler in Syracuse, retiring in 2016.

He married Gayle Frasier on April 20, 1974 in Sackets Harbor, NY.

George served in the Army National Guard for eight years, he was an avid NASCAR fan and he enjoyed golfing.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 47 years, Gayle A Doane, of Bridgeport, NY; three daughters and two sons in law, Kellie (Jason) Coughenour, Syracuse, Tammy (Michael) Newport, OH and Sharon Doane, Bridgeport, NY; a son and daughter in law, Allyn (Rachel) Doane, Syracuse; 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild; a brother, Gary Doane, CO; two sisters and a brother in law, Sandra (Vincent) Terrone, Port Ewen, NY and Marilyn Hanson, Evans Mills; several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a granddaughter Heather Coughenour.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.  It was George’s wish to be cremated and there will be no services, a celebration of life will be held sometime in the Spring.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in George’s memory to the Wounded Warriors.

Friends and family may leave condolences at www.dexterfuneralhome.com.

Obituaries

