Hochul seeks term limits, outside income ban for statewide elected officials

Governor Kathy Hochul
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced a plan Monday to institute term limits for the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and comptroller as the first proposal of the 2022 State of the State.

She will also propose a ban on outside income for statewide elected officials while serving in office.

“On day one as Governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve,” Governor Hochul said in a news release. “I want people to believe in their government again. With these bold reforms, we will ensure New Yorkers know their leaders work for them and are focused on serving the people of this state.”

Hochul said she’ll introduce a constitutional amendment to set limits of two consecutive terms for statewide elected officials.

She will also propose legislation to impose a ban on earned outside income for the same statewide elected officials, with an exception for academic positions that must receive ethics board approval.

