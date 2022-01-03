Jordan E. Jerome, 30, of Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Jordan E. Jerome, Adams passed away at the Samaritan Medical Center on Sunday, January 2nd . He was 30 years old.

Among his survivors is his wife Rachel and his 3 daughters, Adlee, Roree and Maevee.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 6th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville from 3pm-7pm. A mask and social distancing will be required. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Union Cemetery, Adams Center.

A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

