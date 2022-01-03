Layer up & grab the shades

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the coldest day of the year.

That’s not saying much, but it’s also the coldest day of the winter so far.

Temperatures started a little above and a little below zero this morning.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-teens this afternoon, so much of the day will be spent in single digits.

And even a light breeze will make it feel much colder.

Temperatures dip into single digits this evening, but gradually rise into the upper teens by morning.

Tuesday will be warmer. It will be partly sunny with a very small chance of snow. Highs will be around 30.

It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a small chance of mixed precipitation. Highs will be around 40.

We’ll have snow on Thursday and it could be heavy at times. Highs will be around 30.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow on Friday. Highs will be in the low 20s.

It will be mostly sunny and 25 on Saturday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

