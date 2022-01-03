Advertisement

Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza

Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The third-largest pizza chain in the U.S. is raising the price of one of its most popular deals.

Little Caesars says its signature $5 Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza will now cost $5.55, an increase of 11%.

But the restaurant chain said the Hot-N-Ready will be better than ever.

The new version will be topped with 33% more pepperoni.

Little Caesars says the new price is a permanent change.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video has surfaced of a Massena police officer at a private home and it appears that officer...
Huckle’s history: 7 News obtains disciplinary records of suspended Massena police officer
The New Year has brought new life.
North Country welcomes a New Year’s baby!
It was Christmas Eve when the Star Lake Fire Department got a loony call.
Loon rescued by firefighters in Star Lake
Governor Kathy Hochul is sending some much needed EMS assistance to the North Country. But for...
North Country ambulance squads in need of support as FEMA supply is on the way
It’s the last day for municipalities in New York to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries.
Marijuana dispensary deadline is here, which municipalities opted in?

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Apple has become the world's first $3 trillion company.
Apple becomes world’s 1st $3 trillion company
One of the vehicles wrecked in last October's crash on Arsenal Street.
Watertown police: Lewis County man went 104 MPH in city
More than 20 million people under winter storm alerts as snow, rain and cold move across the...
Snow storm and omicron causing mass flight delays
President Joe Biden stressed plans to distribute $1 billion from the coronavirus relief package...
Biden: More competition in meat industry can ease food costs