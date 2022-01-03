Muriel A. “Ma” Nuffer, 93, of Castorland

Muriel A. “Ma” Nuffer, 93, of Old State Road, Castorland, also known as “Forest City”, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Albany Medical Center, Albany. (Source: Funeral Home)

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Muriel A. “Ma” Nuffer, 93, of Old State Road, Castorland, also known as “Forest City”, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Albany Medical Center, Albany.

She is survived by her children, Larry J. and Leslie Kloster of Copenhagen, Dale E. and Julie Kloster and of Lowville, Duane H. Kloster of Castorland, Daryl J. and Marge Kloster of Castorland, Sally A. and Ron Hoffman of Carthage, Elaine R. and Donald Brouty of Castorland, Jane Nuffer and her companion, Mike Koberling of Castorland, Lynn and Cathy Nuffer, Royal Nuffer , and Keith Nuffer, all of Castorland; two step-sons, Michael G. and Lori Nuffer of Lowville, Donald D. and Nuffer of Watertown; a daughter-in-law, Amy Nuffer; and a stepdaughter-in-law, Bertha Nuffer Turner; 33 grandchildren, 68 great-grandchildren, 26 great-greatgrandchildren; her siblings, Evelyn F. Turck of Croghan, Shirley M. Martin of Castorland, Ronald J. (Shirley) Pate of Copenhagen; a sisters-in-law, Donna Pate; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her husband, Darwin J. Nuffer; her son and daughter-in-law, Anthony “Dude” and Bonnie Kloster; three-daughters-in-law, DiAnn Kloster, Joyce Kloster and Patricia Nuffer; three grandsons, Kim Kloster; Joseph Kloster, and Danny Kloster; a great-grandson, J.D. Bowen; step-sons, Jacob Nuffer and Richard Nuffer; her step-daughter and her husband, Beverly and Bernard Harris; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Earl L. and Edna Pate and Gerald Pate; and a sister and brother-in-law, Viola M. and Wesley Dutton; and two brothers-in-law, Gordon Martin and Donald Turck.

Muriel was born on July 29, 1928, at home on the family homestead in the Town of Croghan, NY, a daughter of the late Lawrence J. and Nellie C. Dekin Pomerville Pate. She went to country school in Forest City and Father Leo Memorial School in Croghan. A marriage to Anthony Kloster ended in divorce. She married Darwin Nuffer on May 5th 1957 in Pennsylvania. Together with her husband, Darwin, they were lifelong farmers in Forest City. Darwin passed away on January 20, 2003.

Ma always put everybody else first, never worrying about herself. She worked her whole life without complaining. Not only did she take care of her own children but many others that needed care. She was a mother to many and touched many lives. Ma also loved taking care of her animals, which she did right up until she got sick. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Muffin and her cat Whiskers who she loved so much.

Due to the current pandemic and keeping with Muriel's wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Riverside Cemetery in Beaver Falls with Rev. Bruce W. Chapman officiating. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses.



