Advertisement

Powerball jackpot grows to $540 million

If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum...
If someone wins Monday's Powerball drawing, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $384 million or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.(WTVM, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone still has the chance to become the first Powerball jackpot winner of 2022.

The lottery’s jackpot has jumped to $540 million after no one won in Saturday night’s drawing.

The next drawing comes Monday night.

If someone wins, they will be able to choose between a lump sum cash-out of $384 million or choose to receive the entire $540 million in 30 payments made over 29 years.

No one has won the jackpot in almost three months.

Powerball says the overall odds of winning the top prize are one in 292 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video has surfaced of a Massena police officer at a private home and it appears that officer...
Huckle’s history: 7 News obtains disciplinary records of suspended Massena police officer
The New Year has brought new life.
North Country welcomes a New Year’s baby!
It was Christmas Eve when the Star Lake Fire Department got a loony call.
Loon rescued by firefighters in Star Lake
Governor Kathy Hochul is sending some much needed EMS assistance to the North Country. But for...
North Country ambulance squads in need of support as FEMA supply is on the way
It’s the last day for municipalities in New York to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries.
Marijuana dispensary deadline is here, which municipalities opted in?

Latest News

Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
Child dies after tree falls on Townsend home, police say
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul seeks term limits, outside income ban for statewide elected officials
President Joe Biden will stress the plans to distribute $1 billion from the coronavirus relief...
LIVE: Biden meets with farmers as he seeks to cut meat prices
Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The eight...
Holmes jury deadlocked on 3 of 11 charges