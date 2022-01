CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Rex A. Buker, 86, passed away at his home in Clayton Saturday morning, January 1, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Services will be announced and a full obituary will be published. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

