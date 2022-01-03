Robert A. Rowsam, 76, of Watertown

Robert A. Rowsam, 76, of Hadcock Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 2, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert A. Rowsam, 76, of Hadcock Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 2, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

He was born on October 20, 1945 in Watertown, NY, son of Maurice and Pearl (Rheaume) Rowsam, and he graduated from Watertown High School in 1964.

Following school he entered the US Marines and served in Vietnam. Following his honorable discharge from the Marines he joined the US Army National Guard and he served in Desert Shield/Desert Storm. Robert served over 20 years in the military and received the National Defense Service Medal with a Service Star, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, Purple Heart, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star and Army Lapel Button.

He married Penelope Tyler and together they had two children, the marriage later ended in divorce. He then married Lou Anne Monroe on February 14, 1998 in Watertown . Lou Anne worked at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home for 24 years as a Certified Nurses Assistant.

Robert worked at NY Air Brake for several years and retired from Fort Drum where he was a civilian worker. He enjoyed bowling, reading and spending time with his grandchildren.

Among his survivors are his wife, Lou Anne Rowsam, Watertown; a daughter and her wife, Angela (Meghan) Brunelle, Middletown, NY; a son and daughter in law, Robert A. (Joanne) Rowsam II, Brownville, NY; three stepchildren, James Monroe, TX, April (Mark) Holder, TX and Eric (Sara) Monroe, Glen Park; 15 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; a brother, George Rowsam, FL; a sister and brother in law, Vera (Vern) Nichols, Watertown; several nieces and nephews and his five dogs, Buffy, Midnight, Snoopy, Candy and Adele.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by a grandson, Brandon Holder.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 8th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial with military honors will be held in the spring at Brookside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

