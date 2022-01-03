Sunday Sports: JCC Women’s Basketball has impressive first half of season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The J.C.C. Women’s Basketball Team returns to action on January 6th with a contest at Fulton Montgomery Community College.

If the 2nd half of the season is anything like the first half, big things should lie ahead for the Lady Cannoneers.

Coach Tim Lamay’s team finished up the first half of the 2021-22 season with a 5-3 overall record, posting a 4-1 record at home.

The Lady Cannoneers are ranked 3rd in the latest Region 3 NJCAA rankings after playing a tough non-conference schedule.

”You know, we really kind of learned a lot about our team and the identity of our program. With a lot of new kids and a lot of new freshman coming in, it took a little bit of development and experience for us to get there, but we learned a lot about ourselves in the process. Got to play some really high level competition in the non-conference that we scheduled on purpose. Hopefully that development helps us for our January schedule,” said Lamay.

In their 8 games, the Lady Cannoneers have averaged almost 68 points a game while holding their opponents to 60 points a contest.

J.C.C. is also averaging 48 rebounds a game, great numbers for a roster that has 11 freshman on the team.

”With having as many young freshman as we did, we were able to pull out some big wins and beat some Division 2 teams, and kind of make a name for ourselves as we look into January. January we play 12 games out of 30 days in the month of January, so hopefully that experience that we learned and picked up will help,” said Lamay.

After spending several seasons as an assistant, this is Lamay’s first year as a head coach at the college level and he says it’s been a learning experience not only for him but his players as well.

”I’ve gotten to learn along with them. It’s been pretty neat. We bounce things off of each other and it’s been different but fun at the same time. I think we’re all starting to learn a little bit more about each other. I’m learning about them as players, they’re learning about me as a coach, they’re learning about themselves as a player, I’m learning a bit more about myself as a coach. We’re kinda going into battle along side each other and it’s been fun,” said Lamay.

The Lady Cannoneers return home to begin their 2nd half on Saturday, January 8th as they host Finger Lakes Community College with tip-off set for 1 PM at the McVean Athletic Center.

In men’s college basketball from Canton, St. Lawrence hosted Elmira.

Will Engelhardt opens the game with a trifecta to put St. Lawrence up 3.

Saints running and it was Miles Davis with the finish to put St. Lawrence up 5.

Then it was Engelhardt from downtown and the Saints are back up 1.

In the 2nd half, the Saints were down 2 as Aidan Macaulay hits the 3: St. Lawrence up 1.

Tied at 52, Trent Adamson hits. St. Lawrence beats Elmira 60-57.

