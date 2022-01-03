Advertisement

Tri-county area reports 1 new COVID death and hundreds of cases

COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The tri-county region reported one new COVID death and hundreds of new cases on Monday.

The death is in Jefferson County and it brings the county’s pandemic death toll to 146.

The data, which includes Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, shows there were 479 new cases. On average, Jefferson County saw 120 new cases of COVID each day.

St. Lawrence County’s numbers are for Saturday through Monday. There were 315 new cases. Hospitalizations stand at 14.

In that same time period, Lewis County had 119 new cases from Friday through Monday. Nine people are in the hospital due to COVID.

