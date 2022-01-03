Advertisement

Watch Watertown city council as it meets 1st time with new members

WWNY Watertown City Council considers parking kiosks, single-stream recycling
Watertown City Council considers parking kiosks, single-stream recycling
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:18 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two new Watertown city council members will meet with their three incumbent colleagues for the first time tonight, and you can watch it live on this website.

Reelected council member Lisa Ruggiero and first-timers Patrick Hickey and Cliff Olney were sworn in Saturday.

They will join Mayor Jeff Smith and Councilwoman Sarah Compo-Pierce when the council meets for the first time in 2022.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Here’s the agenda.

Streaming is by Steve Weed Productions.

