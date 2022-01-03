Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on mask mandate extension, gas prices & SROs

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The state is extending its mask or vaccinate mandate to at least February 1. The requirement for indoor public venues to make sure their patrons are masked or vaccinated was originally set to expire on January 15:

I got both shots and the booster and I still have to wear this mask. Seems like the mask will never go away.

Sean A. Peck

Who’s enforcing? Everywhere I go it is up to each customer.

Steven Anderson

Thinking it’s a moving goal post at this point. February, March, April....

Scott Lawrence

If you’re hoping for lower gas prices in the new year, you might have to wait a while. An analyst says the national average could reach $4 a gallon in the spring:

Didn’t take a rocket scientist to make this prediction!

Joan C Fohr

If you want lower gas prices, all you need to happen is go back into lock down and shut the economy down. Then gas prices will drop. Careful what you ask for.

Paul Man

St. Lawrence County’s sheriff proposes stationing armed deputies in schools that want them. It’s the latest proposal for bolstering the ranks of school resource officers:

About time...Police will cut some of the other violence in our schools just being there.

MaryLou Ainsworth Remington

What a waste of money and resources. Bring back good old fashioned discipline.

Randy Sabourin

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video has surfaced of a Massena police officer at a private home and it appears that officer...
Huckle’s history: 7 News obtains disciplinary records of suspended Massena police officer
The New Year has brought new life.
North Country welcomes a New Year’s baby!
It was Christmas Eve when the Star Lake Fire Department got a loony call.
Loon rescued by firefighters in Star Lake
Governor Kathy Hochul is sending some much needed EMS assistance to the North Country. But for...
North Country ambulance squads in need of support as FEMA supply is on the way
It’s the last day for municipalities in New York to opt out of allowing marijuana dispensaries.
Marijuana dispensary deadline is here, which municipalities opted in?

Latest News

Governor Kathy Hochul
Hochul seeks term limits, outside income ban for statewide elected officials
Wake Up Weather
Layer up & grab the shades
WWNY Watertown City Council considers parking kiosks, single-stream recycling
Watch Watertown city council as it meets 1st time with new members
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
Pentagon chief Austin says he has tested positive for COVID