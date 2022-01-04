3 Watertown council members show support for fire department grant

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown city council’s new members helped advance a grant application for the fire department.

A Monday night’s council meeting, the city’s fire chief recommended applying for a SAFER grant.

It stands for Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response and is federal funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover salaries and benefits for any new hires for three years.

Fire Chief Matt Timerman listed three options: hiring four, five, or seven new firefighters.

Council members Lisa Ruggiero, Patrick Hickey, and Cliff Olney supported a resolution for the next council meeting to vote on applying for the grant.

“At this point, we’re struggling to meet the staffing requirement,” Timerman said. “We continue to do it, and the taxpayer shouldn’t worry about that, but if we were to have some long-term injuries or long-term illness, we could easily be at a point where it would be very difficult to meet our minimum requirements.”

if the city were to get a SAFER grant, it would be on the hook for the costs it covered after the three years are up.

Timerman says they could reduce staffing in 2025 through retirements.

The council also unanimously passed an ordinance -- held over from last month -- allowing a digital billboard at 559 Factory Street.

There’s already a billboard there. The plan is to replace it with an electric or digital one.

That was outlined in a request to the city’s planning board on behalf of the billboard’s owner, asking to amend the allowed uses where the billboard is.

