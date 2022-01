STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - Two adults and two children safely escaped an 11:30 a.m. fire at 633 Heath Road in the town of Stockholm on Tuesday.

West Stockholm, Potsdam, and Brasher-Winthrop firefighters were still fighting the smoky blaze as of around 12:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence County’s fire investigation team has been called to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.