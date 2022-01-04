Academic All-Star: Mary Connerton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Mary Connerton, a senior at Thousand Islands High School.

Mary is first in her class, class treasurer and a member of the yearbook committee. She also plays on the varsity softball and basketball teams.

She is currently undecided about a college major, but is considering studying mathematics. Mary has applied to a number of universities around the state.

Watch her interview above.

