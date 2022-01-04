Advertisement

Academic All-Star: Mary Connerton

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Mary Connerton, a senior at Thousand Islands High School.

Mary is first in her class, class treasurer and a member of the yearbook committee. She also plays on the varsity softball and basketball teams.

She is currently undecided about a college major, but is considering studying mathematics. Mary has applied to a number of universities around the state.

Watch her interview above.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles wrecked in last October's crash on Arsenal Street.
Watertown police: Lewis County man went 104 MPH in city
COVID-19 Booster Shots
College students react to COVID booster shot mandate
Candles
Jordan E. Jerome, 30, of Adams
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
COVID-19
Tri-county area reports 1 new COVID death and hundreds of cases

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Academic All-Star: Mary Connerton
Career-Tech All-Star: Neal Mossow
Career-Tech All-Star: Neal Mossow
Arts All-Star Leah Luce
Arts All-Star: Leah Luce
Career-Tech All-Star: Neal Mossow