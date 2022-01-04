Advertisement

Ann E. Watson, of Norwood

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Ann E. Watson, a resident of 432 Douglas Road, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood.  Mrs. Watson passed away Tuesday afternoon at her home with her husband Robert “Bob” at her side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Ann E. Watson.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Invenergy, the developer of the project, says roads have been paved and concrete has been put...
More wind turbines coming to Lewis County
Candles
Dennis W. Reed, 67, of Watertown
IdaMae E. Denner, 79, of Co. Rt. 2, passed away, Sunday, January 2, 2022 while under the care...
IdaMae E. Denner, 79, of Redwood
It is with heavy hearts the family of Sheila R. Vallance report her passing after a brief...
Sheila R. Vallance, of Waddington

Obituaries

Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, of Bronson Street, passed away, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at...
Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, of Watertown
Mrs. Silver passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (January 2, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical...
Shirley A. J. Silver, 83, of Ogdensburg
Felicia Jean “Fish” McGregor, 59, of Finnegan Road, Canton died December 31, 2021 at Albany...
Felicia Jean “Fish” McGregor, 59, of Canton
Jean C. LaLonde, 93, of Maple Street, peacefully passed away on January 3, 2022 at Maplewood...
Jean C. LaLonde, 93, of Massena
Pearl E. Flubacher, 78, a longtime resident of McCarthy Road, passed away early Sunday morning,...
Pearl E. Flubacher, 78, of Winthrop
Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has a makeshift unit solely focused on doling out doses of...
Samaritan reports success with specific COVID-19 treatment