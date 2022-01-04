Ann E. Watson, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Ann E. Watson, a resident of 432 Douglas Road, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Watson passed away Tuesday afternoon at her home with her husband Robert “Bob” at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Ann E. Watson.

