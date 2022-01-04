Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Leah Luce

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Leah Luce plays the ukulele, but she enjoys playing the drums more.

“I think it’s fun to be creative on the drums,” she said, “and there’s so many things that you can add to make it your own.”

The Watertown High School musician is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

“Music has been a really big part of me that I would like to change the world,” she said.

Watch the video above to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

