Arts All-Star: Leah Luce

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Leah Luce plays the ukulele, but she enjoys playing the drums more.

“I think it’s fun to be creative on the drums,” she said, “and there’s so many things that you can add to make it your own.”

The Watertown High School musician is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

“Music has been a really big part of me that I would like to change the world,” she said.

Watch the video above to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.