Career-Tech All-Star: Neal Mossow

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Neal Mossow has his sights set on a welding career.

The Massena High School student is learning both welding and automotive technology at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES.

He’s this week’s Career-Tech All-Star, our first of the school year.

He plans to further his education in welding technology at Lincoln Technical Institute in Connecticut with an eye toward becoming a pipe welder/pipe fitter.

Watch the video above to see him at work and to learn more about him.

