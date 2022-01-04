Career-Tech All-Star: Neal Mossow

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Neal Mossow has his sights set on a welding career.

The Massena High School student is learning both welding and automotive technology at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES.

He’s this week’s Career-Tech All-Star, our first of the school year.

He plans to further his education in welding technology at Lincoln Technical Institute in Connecticut with an eye toward becoming a pipe welder/pipe fitter.

Watch the video above to see him at work and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.