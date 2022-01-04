Career-Tech All-Star: Neal Mossow
MASSENA, New York (WWNY)
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Neal Mossow has his sights set on a welding career.
The Massena High School student is learning both welding and automotive technology at St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES.
He’s this week’s Career-Tech All-Star, our first of the school year.
He plans to further his education in welding technology at Lincoln Technical Institute in Connecticut with an eye toward becoming a pipe welder/pipe fitter.
