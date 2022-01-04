Dennis W. Reed, 67, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dennis W. Reed, 67, of 807 Burchard St. Watertown passed away December 30, 2021 at the University of Vermont Hospital.

He was born November 7, 1954 in Watertown son of Maurice and Joyce Reed. He was educated in Watertown schools. Dennis retired from P&C stores and recently worked at Fort Drum until retiring due to illness.

He married Jill E. Johnson on April 15, 1978.

Among his survivors are his wife, sister in laws Kathy (Stuart) Salisbury, Betty Tanner, Cheri (Keith) Wright and Jan (Kevin) Patchen. Brother in laws William (Sue) Johnson, Charles Johnson and George Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents, in laws Patty and Richard Johnson, brother Robert, sister Valerie, sister in law Pauline Chappel, brother in law Michael Tanner and a niece and nephew Jessika and Tyler.

Honoring Dennis’s wishes there will be no calling hours.

Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

