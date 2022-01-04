Advertisement

Dennis W. Reed, 67, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dennis W. Reed, 67, of 807 Burchard St. Watertown passed away December 30, 2021 at the University of Vermont Hospital.

He was born November 7, 1954 in Watertown son of Maurice and Joyce Reed. He was educated in Watertown schools. Dennis retired from P&C stores and recently worked at Fort Drum until retiring due to illness.

He married Jill E. Johnson on April 15, 1978.

Among his survivors are his wife, sister in laws Kathy (Stuart) Salisbury, Betty Tanner, Cheri (Keith) Wright and Jan (Kevin) Patchen. Brother in laws William (Sue) Johnson, Charles Johnson and George Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dennis was predeceased by his parents, in laws Patty and Richard Johnson, brother Robert, sister Valerie, sister in law Pauline Chappel, brother in law Michael Tanner and a niece and nephew Jessika and Tyler.

Honoring Dennis’s wishes there will be no calling hours.

Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Invenergy, the developer of the project, says roads have been paved and concrete has been put...
More wind turbines coming to Lewis County
Candles
Ann E. Watson, of Norwood
IdaMae E. Denner, 79, of Co. Rt. 2, passed away, Sunday, January 2, 2022 while under the care...
IdaMae E. Denner, 79, of Redwood
It is with heavy hearts the family of Sheila R. Vallance report her passing after a brief...
Sheila R. Vallance, of Waddington

Obituaries

Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, of Bronson Street, passed away, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at...
Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, of Watertown
Mrs. Silver passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (January 2, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical...
Shirley A. J. Silver, 83, of Ogdensburg
Felicia Jean “Fish” McGregor, 59, of Finnegan Road, Canton died December 31, 2021 at Albany...
Felicia Jean “Fish” McGregor, 59, of Canton
Jean C. LaLonde, 93, of Maple Street, peacefully passed away on January 3, 2022 at Maplewood...
Jean C. LaLonde, 93, of Massena
Pearl E. Flubacher, 78, a longtime resident of McCarthy Road, passed away early Sunday morning,...
Pearl E. Flubacher, 78, of Winthrop
Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has a makeshift unit solely focused on doling out doses of...
Samaritan reports success with specific COVID-19 treatment