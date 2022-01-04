Advertisement

Deputy running for Jefferson County sheriff

Gerald Delosh
Gerald Delosh(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s another candidate for Jefferson County sheriff. It’s Deputy Gerald Delosh, who started his law enforcement career in 1994.

He has bounced around on several different Jefferson County village forces and was hired as a sheriff’s deputy in 2003, but he has always had bigger aspirations

“When I got hired in 2003, I’ve always had my eyes set on running for sheriff one day,” he said.

Now that Sheriff Colleen O’Neill has decided to not seek reelection, Delosh, a Republican, is trying to fulfill that dream.

If elected, he wants to try to make the process easier for obtaining pistol permits and dive deeper into the county’s drug epidemic.

In his almost 3 decades of service in the county, Delosh feels his experience working in various roles will make him a good sheriff.

“I work with villages, so I have the opportunity to meet people and met the residents on a village level and also on a county level, so I am getting input from them while on patrol because I’m still currently on the road,” he said.

Delosh says working for the people would continue to be his number one priority.

“Get their input, what, if anything, they would like to see changed or anything that I can bring forward that just keeps building our community stronger,” he said.

With Delosh entering the race, it sets up a primary in June with fellow Republican and retired deputy Pete Barnett.

