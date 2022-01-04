Felicia Jean “Fish” McGregor, 59, of Canton

Felicia Jean “Fish” McGregor, 59, of Finnegan Road, Canton died December 31, 2021 at Albany Medical Center after a brain aneurysm in October. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Felicia Jean “Fish” McGregor, 59, of Finnegan Road, Canton died December 31, 2021 at Albany Medical Center after a brain aneurysm in October.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 6 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18th Park Street. Burial will be held privately for the family.

Felicia was born March 15,1962 in Saratoga Springs, NY and was a daughter of Bonnie Thomas Atkinson and the late Francis Atkinson. She attended Potsdam Central School and received her high school diploma from Canton Central School in 1997.

Felicia worked a number of years as a waitress for the Cascade Inn and most recently as a hostess for Best Western University Inn in Canton. In her younger years she worked on the Atkinson Family Farm in Crary Mills.

She is survived by her mother Bonnie Atkinson of Canton; her companion of 21 years, David Aldous of Canton; her children, Thomas (Sandra) McGregor, Jr. Of Massena, Chris (Renee) McGregor of Massena, Nicole (Josh) Wagner of Hannawa Falls, Kassandra (Wayne) Aldous-Smith of Blythe, CA and Kira (Brad) Rafter of Blythe, CA; five siblings, Peter (Tracy) Atkinson of Potsdam, Penny Barber of Levinworth, KS, June Atkinson of Potsdam, Charlie Atkinson of Ogdensburg and Tony Harris of Raymondville; thirteen grandchildren, Brooke and Austin Mitchell, Breanna Love, Jessalyn and Christopher McGregor, II, Zachary Ames, Hunter Wagner, Parker and Mason O’Shea, Blake, Charlie and Ella Rafter and Aria Aldous-Smith; and four great-grandchildren, Lydia, Hadley, Arizona, Sylas and Elias.

She was predeceased by her father Frank Atkinson, her husband Thomas McGregor, Sr. and two grandsons, Nathan Thrana, Jr. and Thomas McGregor, III.

Felicia enjoyed doing craft work, baking cakes and pies for the holidays and for family, she enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, camping and traveling, her dogs and cats, as well as, spending precious time with family and watching her sons’ softball games.

It should be noted that Felicia was an organ donor and since her passing has given the gift of life to two individuals.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676.

