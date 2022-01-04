Advertisement

Felicia Jean “Fish” McGregor, 59, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Felicia Jean “Fish” McGregor, 59, of Finnegan Road, Canton died December 31, 2021 at Albany...
Felicia Jean “Fish” McGregor, 59, of Finnegan Road, Canton died December 31, 2021 at Albany Medical Center after a brain aneurysm in October.(Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Felicia Jean “Fish” McGregor, 59, of Finnegan Road, Canton died December 31, 2021 at Albany Medical Center after a brain aneurysm in October.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 6 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton.  Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18th Park Street.  Burial will be held privately for the family.

Felicia was born March 15,1962 in Saratoga Springs, NY and was a daughter of Bonnie Thomas Atkinson and the late Francis Atkinson.  She attended Potsdam Central School and received her high school diploma from Canton Central School in 1997.

Felicia worked a number of years as a waitress for the Cascade Inn and most recently as a hostess for Best Western University Inn in Canton.  In her younger years she worked on the Atkinson Family Farm in Crary Mills.

She is survived by her mother Bonnie Atkinson of Canton; her companion of 21 years, David Aldous of Canton; her children, Thomas (Sandra) McGregor, Jr. Of Massena, Chris (Renee) McGregor of Massena,  Nicole (Josh) Wagner of Hannawa Falls, Kassandra (Wayne) Aldous-Smith of Blythe, CA and Kira (Brad) Rafter of Blythe, CA; five siblings, Peter (Tracy) Atkinson of Potsdam, Penny Barber of Levinworth, KS, June Atkinson of Potsdam, Charlie Atkinson of Ogdensburg and Tony Harris of Raymondville; thirteen grandchildren,  Brooke and Austin Mitchell, Breanna Love, Jessalyn and Christopher McGregor, II, Zachary Ames, Hunter Wagner, Parker and Mason O’Shea, Blake, Charlie and Ella Rafter and Aria Aldous-Smith; and four great-grandchildren, Lydia, Hadley, Arizona, Sylas and Elias.

She was predeceased by her father Frank Atkinson, her husband Thomas McGregor, Sr. and two grandsons, Nathan Thrana, Jr. and Thomas McGregor, III.

Felicia enjoyed doing craft work, baking cakes and pies for the holidays and for family, she enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, camping and traveling, her dogs and cats, as well as, spending precious time with family and watching her sons’ softball games.

It should be noted that Felicia was an organ donor and since her passing has given the gift of life to two individuals.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Invenergy, the developer of the project, says roads have been paved and concrete has been put...
More wind turbines coming to Lewis County
Candles
Dennis W. Reed, 67, of Watertown
Candles
Ann E. Watson, of Norwood
IdaMae E. Denner, 79, of Co. Rt. 2, passed away, Sunday, January 2, 2022 while under the care...
IdaMae E. Denner, 79, of Redwood
It is with heavy hearts the family of Sheila R. Vallance report her passing after a brief...
Sheila R. Vallance, of Waddington

Obituaries

Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, of Bronson Street, passed away, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at...
Richard M. Pritty, Sr., 54, of Watertown
Mrs. Silver passed away unexpectedly on Sunday (January 2, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical...
Shirley A. J. Silver, 83, of Ogdensburg
Jean C. LaLonde, 93, of Maple Street, peacefully passed away on January 3, 2022 at Maplewood...
Jean C. LaLonde, 93, of Massena
Pearl E. Flubacher, 78, a longtime resident of McCarthy Road, passed away early Sunday morning,...
Pearl E. Flubacher, 78, of Winthrop
Watertown's Samaritan Medical Center has a makeshift unit solely focused on doling out doses of...
Samaritan reports success with specific COVID-19 treatment