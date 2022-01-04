Advertisement

Highlights & scores: Watertown vs. Canton in boys’ hoops

By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball was among the games people played Monday night.

Case Middle School was the site as Watertown entertained Canton in a non-league contest.

Canton gets on the board first. Ryan Jones with the dish to Chris Downs Jr. for the lay-up.

Those two team up again and the Golden Bears are up 4.

Sam Roiger with the steal. He goes coast to coast for 2.

Cyclones get on the board. Jack Adams with the 3-ball.

Joel Davis follows his own shot for the rebound and the basket.

Seth Charlton from beyond the arc; all net.

Canton with the fast break Sam Roiger ahead to Chris Downs for the lay-up.

Jack Adams slices inside for 2.

Canton goes on to beat Watertown 67-57.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Canton 67, Watertown 57

Madrid-Waddington 66, Parishville-Hopkinton 25

Chateaugay 45, Colton-Pierrepont 38

Peru 62, Brushton-Moira 31

Men’s college basketball

SUNY Oswego 74, St. Lawrence 60

Clarkson 78, SUNY Plattsburgh 68

Women’s college basketball

Clarkson 81, SUNY Plattsburgh 75 (2OT)

High school volleyball

South Lewis 3, General Brown 0

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the vehicles wrecked in last October's crash on Arsenal Street.
Watertown police: Lewis County man went 104 MPH in city
COVID-19 Booster Shots
College students react to COVID booster shot mandate
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
The New Year has brought new life.
North Country welcomes a New Year’s baby!
Candles
Jordan E. Jerome, 30, of Adams

Latest News

Highlights & scores: Watertown vs. Canton in boys' hoops
Sunday Sports: JCC Women’s Basketball has impressive first half of season
If the 2nd half of the season is anything like the first half, big things should lie ahead for...
Sunday Sports: JCC Women’s Basketball has impressive first half of season
St. Lawrence hosted Nebraska Omaha in game 2 of their weekend series at Appleton Arena Saturday.
Saturday Sports: Omaha blanks St. Lawrence Saturday night