Highlights & scores: Watertown vs. Canton in boys’ hoops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball was among the games people played Monday night.

Case Middle School was the site as Watertown entertained Canton in a non-league contest.

Canton gets on the board first. Ryan Jones with the dish to Chris Downs Jr. for the lay-up.

Those two team up again and the Golden Bears are up 4.

Sam Roiger with the steal. He goes coast to coast for 2.

Cyclones get on the board. Jack Adams with the 3-ball.

Joel Davis follows his own shot for the rebound and the basket.

Seth Charlton from beyond the arc; all net.

Canton with the fast break Sam Roiger ahead to Chris Downs for the lay-up.

Jack Adams slices inside for 2.

Canton goes on to beat Watertown 67-57.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Canton 67, Watertown 57

Madrid-Waddington 66, Parishville-Hopkinton 25

Chateaugay 45, Colton-Pierrepont 38

Peru 62, Brushton-Moira 31

Men’s college basketball

SUNY Oswego 74, St. Lawrence 60

Clarkson 78, SUNY Plattsburgh 68

Women’s college basketball

Clarkson 81, SUNY Plattsburgh 75 (2OT)

High school volleyball

South Lewis 3, General Brown 0

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.