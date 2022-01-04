Highlights & scores: Watertown vs. Canton in boys’ hoops
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball was among the games people played Monday night.
Case Middle School was the site as Watertown entertained Canton in a non-league contest.
Canton gets on the board first. Ryan Jones with the dish to Chris Downs Jr. for the lay-up.
Those two team up again and the Golden Bears are up 4.
Sam Roiger with the steal. He goes coast to coast for 2.
Cyclones get on the board. Jack Adams with the 3-ball.
Joel Davis follows his own shot for the rebound and the basket.
Seth Charlton from beyond the arc; all net.
Canton with the fast break Sam Roiger ahead to Chris Downs for the lay-up.
Jack Adams slices inside for 2.
Canton goes on to beat Watertown 67-57.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school basketball
Canton 67, Watertown 57
Madrid-Waddington 66, Parishville-Hopkinton 25
Chateaugay 45, Colton-Pierrepont 38
Peru 62, Brushton-Moira 31
Men’s college basketball
SUNY Oswego 74, St. Lawrence 60
Clarkson 78, SUNY Plattsburgh 68
Women’s college basketball
Clarkson 81, SUNY Plattsburgh 75 (2OT)
High school volleyball
South Lewis 3, General Brown 0
