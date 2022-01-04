IdaMae E. Denner, 79, of Redwood

IdaMae E. Denner, 79, of Co. Rt. 2, passed away, Sunday, January 2, 2022 while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - IdaMae E. Denner, 79, of Co. Rt. 2, passed away, Sunday, January 2, 2022 while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Born on July 14, 1942 in Clayton, NY, she was a daughter of Joseph and Flora Darou LaRose and she attended LaFargeville school.

IdaMae married Sheldon E. Denner on October 25, 1958. Sheldon worked on the family farm with his father and purchased the farm in 1963. The couple owned and operated the farm until retiring in the early 1990′s. After 44 years of marriage, Sheldon passed away on January 18, 2003.

She enjoyed watching Andy Griffith, gardening, playing cards, puzzles and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include two daughters, Tammy Evans, Smith Falls, Ontario and Michelle Burns, Laurens, SC; four sons and four daughters-in-law, Ricky and Jackie Denner, Clinton, NY, William and Karen Denner, Cornersville, TN, Daniel and Tammy Denner, Redwood, NY, Steven and Leslie Denner, Redwood, NY; twenty-one grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Ronnie Dingman, Perryton, TX; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her parents, her husband, two sons-in-law, John Evans and Doug Burns, a brother, Charles LaRose, two sisters, Greta Antwine and Jody Ramsey, all passed away previously.

There will be no services. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

