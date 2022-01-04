Jean C. LaLonde, 93, of Massena

Jean C. LaLonde, 93, of Maple Street, peacefully passed away on January 3, 2022 at Maplewood United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton. (Source: Funeral Home)

Jean was born on March 3, 1928 in Brighton, NY, the daughter of the late John and Ivy Mae (Abigail) Lyle. She attended school in the Rochester Area. Jean married Lloyd LaLonde on October 26, 1946 at Mt. Hope Presbyterian Church in Rochester. He later predeceased her on September 10, 1988. She worked as a Housekeeper at Schines Inn and later at the Unemployment Office. Jean enjoyed crocheting, shopping and watching church programs on TV.

Jean is survived by her children, Carol (Wayne) Farmer of Bedford, IN, James LaLonde of Bedford, IN, Wanda LaLonde of Bedford, IN, Patricia Borden of Massena, Timothy (Sherry) LaLonde of Massena, Jon LaLonde of Bedford, IN and Marie (Robert) Martin of Potsdam; a daughter in law, Diane LaLonde; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Laura Morley of Clifton Springs, NY; four brothers, Donald Lyle of South Carolina, Robert (Gail) Lyle of South Carolina, David (Gail) Lyle of Henrietta, NY, Dennis (Sally) Lyle of South Carolina; a sister in law, Joyce Lyle of Fairport, NY and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son, Larry LaLonde on November 3, 2004 and a brother, John Lyle.

Burial will take place in the spring at Pine Grove Cemetery, Area 2, Cook Street.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

